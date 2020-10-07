Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra rose to 84,081 on Wednesday with a single-day addition of 976 new cases, an official release said.

With 22 deaths, the toll went up to 2,704, it said.

The count of recoveries in the district mounted to 71,602 with 835 people getting discharged in the day, the release said.

The district now has 9,775 active cases.

