Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 7.97 lakh were stolen from a wedding function in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the wedding of the daughter of Bhopal resident Anil Puranchand Jain was underway, an official said.

"CCTV footage has zeroed in on a couple who entered Jain's room and stole Rs 2.75 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 5.22 lakh. Efforts are on to nab the couple," he added.

