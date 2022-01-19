Nagpur, Jan 19 (PTI) On the basis of the information given by the Maharashtra cyber cell, the police in Nagpur city have registered six cases in connection with child pornography, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 13,785 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate at 23.86%.

These FIRs were registered at Wadi, Sadar, Mankapur, Ajni and Yashodhara Nagar police stations on Tuesday, Nagpur police said in a release.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 3.54 Lakh Licensed Arms Deposited with Police.

As per the information received from the cyber cell, the child pornography content was uploaded from the areas located under these five police station limits, it said.

The six cases were registered under the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)