Nagpur, Sep 8 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday registered 2,205 coronavirus cases, a new single-day high, taking its tally to 43,237, while 34 more patients died due to the infection, the local administration said.

This is for the first time that the tally of daily cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the eastern Maharashtra district.

With the registration of 2,205 new cases, the COVID-19 tally increased to 43,237,a District Information Office release said.

The district also registered 34 fresh coronavirus deaths, taking the fatality count to 1,399, it said.

Also, 1,803 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 30,461, the release said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the district stood at 11,377, it added.

