Nagpur, Sep 23 (PTI) Nagpur district on Wednesday registered 1,291 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 67,671, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said 51 more patients succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 2,205.

Also, 1,357 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of recovered cases to 51,912.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 16,593, the release added.

