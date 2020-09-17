Nagpur, Sep 17 (PTI) Nagpur district on Thursday registered 1,717 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 58,890, the location administration said.

A District Information Office release said 64 more patients died due to the infection, taking the toll to 1,879.

Besides,1,445 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered cases to 45,372, it said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the district stood at 11,639.

