Nagpur, Sep 16 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday registered 2,052 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 57,482, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said 60 more coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up the death toll to 1,815.

Also Read | UP ‘Love Jihad’ Case: Man With 3 Wives, 4 Children Wears Wig to Hide Identity, Rapes Minor in Meerut.

Also, 1,594 people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 43,927, it said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 11,740, the release added.

Also Read | Indian Army, IAF And Navy Reported Nearly 20,000 COVID-19 Cases: Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)