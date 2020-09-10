Nagpur, Sep 10 (PTI) Nagpur district registered 1,934 new coronavirus patients, taking its caseload to 46,490 on Thursday, the local administration said.

The district recorded 58 fresh coronavirus deaths, pushing up the toll to 1,516, a District Information Office release said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 33,079 after 1,513 more patients were discharged, it said.

The count of active cases in the district stood at 11,895.

