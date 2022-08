Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): As many as three persons were arrested in connection with the death of a five-year-old girl, said police on Sunday.

Officials said that the parents of the 5-year-old girl had brought her body to Government Medical College, Nagpur and later run away from there.

The initial investigations show the daughter being beaten by the father-mother duo.

"We received info that the parents of a 5-year-old girl had brought her body to Govt Medical College, Nagpur and run away from there. During the investigation, we found some videos on the parent's phone where the daughter was being beaten by them," said DCP Crime Branch Chinmay Pandit.

The reason for the death was still unknown and the police found some videos on the parents' phones in which they can be seen performing rituals.

"The reason for death will be known after post-mortem. We've arrested 3 people including the mother and father. Further investigation is underway. The girl's parents performed some rituals and also shot a video, which we recovered from their phone," he added.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

