Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): In his address at the party's 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Nagpur is the birthplace of two ideologies, one of Bhimrao Ambedkar and the other of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Kharge said that Ambedkar's ideology is a "progressive" one while RSS's ideology is "destroying the nation."

"Nagpur is a land of revolutionaries, on this land Bhimrao Ambedkar has brought lakhs of people in his ideology and provided them a societal justice. Even Mahatma Gandhi has spent at least 2,600 days in here (Nagpur) and Vardha. However, there are two ideologies in Nagpur. One ideology is progressive, which belongs to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. On the other side is RSS, which too born in Nagpur and is destroying the nation. While the prime minister is becoming the flag bearer of RSS," said Kharge.

Further taking up the opposition MPs suspension issue Kharge alleged the centre of suspending 146 opposition MPs just to save their one MP.

"We are not allowed to speak inside the Parliament. We just asked how those intruders came inside the Parliament, why they entered the Parliament and who was behind this...instead of a BJP MP (who issued passes to the accused), if it was a Congress MP, then we would have been disgraced and insulted. They suspended 146 opposition MPs to save their one MP. We will keep fighting," said Kharge.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul who was also attending the rally said, "There is a fight of ideologies going on in the country, people think that it is a political fight, a fight for power, it is, but the foundation of this fight is of ideology, of two opposing ideologies. (Desh mai vichardhaara ki ladai chal rahi hai, logo ko lagta hai rajneetik ladai hai, satta ki ladai hai, vo hai, magar iss ladai ki neev jo hai vo vichardhara hai, do vichardhara hai."

The Congress leader further stated that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader spoke to him about the centre-led party and said that 'ghulami' works in BJP."

"There are many parties in NDA and India Alliance, but the fight is between two ideologies, a few days ago I met a BJP MP in the Lok Sabha, many BJP MPs were earlier in Congress, and this one was also in Congress. I met him secretly, he spoke out of fear and said, Rahul ji, I want to talk to you. I asked him what do you want to talk about, you are in BJP. Tension was visible on his face, I asked him if everything was okay. To which he answered no," said Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

