Nagpur, Aug 10 (PTI) As part of the birth centenary of Lokmat Media Group's founder editor and freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, and the golden jubilee celebrations of Lokmat's Nagpur edition, the group will hold a national conclave on media here on August 20.

The topic of the conclave is 'Is Indian Media Completely Polarised?', a release issued by Lokmat Media Group said.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the event, while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be special guest, it said.

Chairman of Editorial Board of Lokmat Media Group Vijay Darda, the group's Managing Director Devendra Darda and Joint Managing Director and Editorial Director Rishi Darda will be present on the occasion.

Keeping in view the importance and relevance of the topic of the conclave, renowned journalists and columnists of the country have been invited to participate in it and express their views on the crucial issue, the release said.

Christened as 'Lokmat National Media Conclave' , the event will be held at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm in two sessions.

In the first session, Editor-in-Chief of The Print Shekhar Gupta, Consulting Editor and anchor of India Today TV Rajdeep Sardesai, senior journalist and former Managing Editor of News 24 and India TV Ajit Anjum, Editor of World Is One News (WION) and host of international news programme 'Gravitas' Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Senior Editor of The Wire Arfa Khanum Sherwani will express their views.

State Information Commissioner (Nagpur and Aurangabad) Rahul Pande, senior journalist and former Editor of Lokmat Samachar (Nagpur) S N Vinod, Associate Editor of Hindustan Times (Nagpur) Pradip Maitra, Editor of ABP Network (Vidarbha) Sarita Kaushik will participate in the second session which will be moderated by Executive Editor of Lokmat (Nagpur) Shrimant Mane.

"Around 500 journalists and students of journalism are expected to attend the conclave, which is going to be one of its kind in central India. Also dignitaries from different walks of life will attend the invitation-only event," the release said.

