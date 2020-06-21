Nagpur, Jun 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old man who recently cut his birthday cake with a sword in Nagpur was arrested under the Arms Act with police claiming he was planning to commit a crime with it.

An Ajni police station official on Sunday identified the man as Aman Vakil Ufade, a resident of Rahate Nagar.

"We were alerted that he cut a birthday cake with a sword. We arrested him as he was plotting a crime with the sword. He has been charged under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act," he added.

