Nagpur, Feb 28 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for cutting a cake with a sword at the birthday celebration of a minor boy in Ambazari area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Praveen Khandare had uploaded the photographs of his act on Facebook after which the police registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested him, an official said.

The sword has been seized, the Ambazari police station official dded.

