Nagpur, Jan 8 (PTI) A man drowned while trying to save his wife who had jumped into a well following a quarrel in Butibori area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 10:30am on Friday after the couple quarreled about food not being cooked in time, an official said.

"The woman jumped first. The man jumped in to save her but drowned. However, the woman was rescued after she held on to a pipe," the Butibori police station official said.

