Nagpur, Dec 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed in Gaddigodam area of Nagpur allegedly by two persons who accused him of staring at them, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Collector Karamveer Sharma Orders To Withhold Own Salary Over Failure To Dispose of Pending Complaints.

An official identified the deceased as Aniket Tambe and accused as Jai Somkuwar (28) and Bhushan Somkuwar (26).

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Grievously Hurt in a Road Accident; Condition Critical.

"Tambe and the two accused had an old enmity. On Monday night, Jai and Bhushan accused Tambe of staring at them. They left after an argument and returned and stabbed him to death. Both have been arrested," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)