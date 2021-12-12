Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Posing as a bank official, a fraudster allegedly siphoned off Rs 2.40 lakh from a Nagpur-based man's account by obtaining his credit card details, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Lowers Home Loan Rate to 6.40%.

The complainant, Vithoba Yaswant Pande (56), a resident of Kamptee here, had on Friday received a call from a man, who identified himself as Yogesh Sharma, claiming that he was an official of the State Bank of India (SBI), the police said.

Also Read | Nagpur Reports Its First Omicron Case; Man Who Returned from West Africa Found Positive for New COVID-19 Variant.

"The caller asked Pande to provide his credit card details. As the victim thought that he was a bank official, he shared his details to him. But soon, the fraudster siphoned off Rs 2,40,807 from his account," a police official said.

After that Pande approached the police and a case was registered New Kamptee police station based on his complaint, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)