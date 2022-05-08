Nagpur, May 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here in Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur.

The premier institute was established in 2015.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Union minister Nitin Gadkari received Kovind at the Nagpur airport.

