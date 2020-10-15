Nagpur, Oct 15 (PTI) As many as 588 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 23 died of the infection in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said.

With the addition of the latest cases and fatalities, the tally in the district rose to 89,087 and the toll reached 2,892, the official said.

After 630 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, the number of recoveries has reached 78,844, he said.

The district currently has 7,351 active cases, he added.

