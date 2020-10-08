Nagpur, Oct 8 (PTI) With the detection of 746 new COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 84,827 on Thursday, an official said.

At least 20 patients died of the disease, taking the toll to 2,724, of which Nagpur city alone accounted for 1,971 casualties, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cinemas to Screen Regional Films Instead of New Bollywood Releases from Oct 15?.

The number of recoveries in the district rose to 72,614, after 1,012 patients were discharged from various hospitals, he said.

With this, the district currently has 9,489 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Invest India Conference: ‘India Story Strong Today, Stronger Tomorrow’, Says PM Narendra Modi in Keynote Address.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)