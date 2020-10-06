Nagpur, Oct 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nagpur district went up to 83,105, after 898 persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

Apart from this, 23 persons died of the infection, taking the toll in the district to 2,682, the official said.

At least 1,425 persons were discharged from various hospitals and treatment facilities, raising the number of recoveries to 70,767, he said.

The district currently has 9,656 active COVID-19 cases, he added.

