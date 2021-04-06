Nagpur, Apr 6 (PTI) As many as 3,305 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 54 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

With this the tally of infections in the district has risen to 2,01,916 and the toll has reached 5,438, the official said.

At least 3,758 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,48,883, he said.

This leaves the district with 41,529 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 14,576 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the district rose to 1,71,9407, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)