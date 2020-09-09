Nagpur, Sep 9 (PTI) With the detection of 1,319 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached 44,556, an official said.

Apart from this, 59 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, raising the casualties to 1,458, the official said.

At least 1,105 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 31,566, he said.

Currently, 11,532 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district, he added.

