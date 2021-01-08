Nagpur, Jan 8 (PTI) At least 456 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while seven died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, a district official said.

The new infections have taken the district's COVID-19 tally to 1,27,110, the official said.

With the latest casualties the toll in the district has reached 4,000, which includes 2,667 fatalities reported from Nagpur city alone, he said.

As many as 358 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 1,18,639, he said.

The district is now left with 4,471 active cases, he added.

As per official data, 4,938 swab samples were tested on Thursday, raising the number of tests conducted in the region to 9,69,858.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)