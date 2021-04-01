Nagpur, Apr 1 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,630 new coronavirus cases and 60 deaths, authorities said.

With this, the district's caseload rose to 2,29,668, while the death toll went up to 5,158, the District Information Office said in a release.

Out of the total number of fatalities, 3,283 were from Nagpur city and 1,875 from rural parts of the district, it said.

As 2,928 coronavirus patients got discharge from hospitals on Thursday, the recovery count grew to 1,84,537.

The number of active cases in the district is 39,973.

So far, 16,42,155 samples have been tested, of which 17,879 were tested during the day, it said.

