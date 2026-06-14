India News | Nagpur Retiree Foregoes World Tour Dream, Donates Rs 25.51 Lakh to Army Welfare Fund

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): In a remarkable gesture of patriotism and social responsibility, retired bank employee Shreekant Sahasrabuddhe donated Rs 25.51 lakh from his lifetime savings to the Army Central Welfare Fund, which supports serving soldiers, war widows, disabled veterans and the families of martyrs.

The donation was formally handed over on Thursday when Sahasrabuddhe presented a cheque of Rs 25.51 lakh to Major General Navtej S Sohal, General Officer Commanding of the Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area, in Nagpur.

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According to defence officials, the Army Central Welfare Fund plays a crucial role in providing financial assistance and welfare support to serving personnel, disabled soldiers, war widows, and the families of those who have made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

Sahasrabuddhe, a septuagenarian retired bank employee, had originally saved the money with the dream of travelling the world after retirement along with his wife. However, his wife passed away six months before his retirement, bringing an end to those plans.

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With their children now settled, the family decided that the savings could be better utilised for a cause that benefits the families of soldiers who serve the nation.

Speaking about his decision, Sahasrabuddhe said, 'My wife and I were both employed at the Punjab National Bank. We had decided that after retirement, we would use one provident fund for travelling and keep the other for our children. Therefore, both funds remained intact until that point. That very night, the thought struck me that I should donate the money meant for my unfulfilled dream to the military. I knew these funds would be used for the welfare of the families--specifically the children and widows--of soldiers who lose their lives at the borders. I realised I would derive far more joy from this than I ever would have from travelling with my wife...I cannot hold back my tears. I am overwhelmed with such joy--it is hard to put into words. As I said, this brings me far more happiness than travelling with my wife ever could have. Wherever she is watching from, she must be happy today."

Defence officials praised the contribution, describing it as an inspiring example of selfless service and commitment to the welfare of the armed forces community. Sahasrabuddhe's act of generosity has been widely appreciated as a model of civic responsibility and gratitude towards the men and women serving the nation. (ANI)

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