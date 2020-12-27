Nagpur, Dec 27 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur reached 1,22,314 after 326 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while 10 patients died and 285 people recovered during the day, an official said.

The district's toll stands at 3,900, and the recovery count is 1,14,350, leaving it with 4,064 active cases, he added.

With 3,030 tests on Sunday, the overall number of tests conducted in Nagpur district reached 9,12,638.

