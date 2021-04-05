Nagpur, Apr 5 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,519 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 57 fatalities, taking the tally to 2,45,125 and the toll to 5,384, an official release said.

With 3,703 people being discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in Nagpur district rose to 1,98,611, it said, adding the district is now left with 41,130 active cases.

With 11,858 new tests, the number of the samples tested so far in Nagpur district has gone up to 17,04,831, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)