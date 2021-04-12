Nagpur, Apr 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur increased by 5,661 on Monday to reach 2,84,217, while the day also saw 69 deaths and 3,247 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 5,838 and the recovery count stands at 2,20,560, leaving it with an active caseload of 57,819, he added.

With 17,047 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 18,44,291, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)