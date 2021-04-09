Nagpur, Apr 9 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday saw a single-day spike of 6,489 COVID-19 cases and 64 casualties, a district official said.

With the latest additions, the tally of infections in the region rose to 2,66,224, while the toll reached 5,641, the official said.

Of the fatalities reported so far, Nagpur city alone accounted for 3,535 deaths and the remaining were reported from rural parts of the district, he said.

At least 2,175 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 2,11,236, he said, adding that the district is now left with 49,347 active cases.

As many as 22,797 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number tests carried out in the district to 17,80,571, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)