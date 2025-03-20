Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Normalcy has been restored in Nagpur following the recent violence, an official said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Nagpur Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said, "Normalcy has been restored, but a curfew is imposed in some parts. We are in touch with the Police on this."

Collector Itankar added that the government is currently assessing the damage to civilian property and will provide compensation to those affected.

"The government will assess the damages to property suffered by civilians in this incident to release compensation. As per the initial assessment, 50-60 two-wheelers, 10-15 four-wheelers, cranes and some 5-10 houses were damaged. A team doing Panchmana is on the job," he said.

Earlier today, Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain condemned the alleged molestation of a policewoman during the Nagpur violence which erupted on March 17, demanding strict action against the culprits.

"The case of molestation of women police personnel which came to light in connection with the Nagpur violence is very regrettable and shameful. Women police personnel are serving the country and working in the interest of people. In such a situation, criminals are molesting them, I demand strict action against them," Husain told ANI.

On March 19, Nagpur police registered an FIR on the alleged molestation of a policewoman, with the FIR saying that a mob attempted to disrobe her and shouted insulting slogans. The FIR also alleges that a mob shouted inappropriate slogans at other women and vandalised a vehicle.

Nagpur Police have arrested 50 people, including seven minors following the violent clashes that erupted on March 17, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made following an investigation into the unrest, during which CCTV cameras were also damaged. Authorities are probing the involvement of the alleged mastermind and assessing the sequence of events leading up to the violence. (ANI)

