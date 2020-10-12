Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman was booked in Nagpur for allegedly hiring contract killers to get rid of her husband, police said on Monday.

Devika was held along with Chandan Natthuji Diyewar (28) for allegedly killing her husband Jaideep Lokhande, a Kelwad police station official said.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Is the Highest Paid Sportsperson on Instagram, Earns Around Rs 6 Crore Per Post; Lionel Messi Third on the List.

"Contract killer Sunil Malviya, a native of Madhya Pradesh is absconding. Jaideep was found murdered, with his throat slit, on Saturday morning. We found Devika's answers on the incident evasive. On questioning her after going through the deceased's phone records, she confessed to the crime. Chandan has said he helped Devika as Jaideep used to drink and beat her," the official added.

He said the duo accepted Rs 50,000 from Devika and killed Lokhande late Friday night when he was returning from a party.

Also Read | Bikini-clad Taapsee Pannu, Sister Shagun and Boyfriend Mathias Dance to Yashraj Mukhate’s Biggini Shoot Mix (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)