Nagpur, Oct 18 (PTI) With the detection of 540 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district crossed that 90,000 mark on Saturday, an official said.

As many as 13 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, raising the toll to 2,925, the official said.

Of the 90,301 cases recorded in the district so far, 80,643 patients have recovered from the infection, while 6,733 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said.

Out the 2,925 deaths, Nagpur city alone accounted for 2,056 casualties, while the remaining were from rural areas and outside the district, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)