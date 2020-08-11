Nagpur, Aug 11 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nagpur district spiked by 977 on Tuesday, which is the highest addition in a single day so far, to 10,361, an official release said.

With 38 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the number of fatalities went up to 372 in the district, it said.

A total of 146 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 5,015, the release said.

The district now has 3,462 active cases.

