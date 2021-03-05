Surat, Mar 5 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon other nations to ensure that absconding economic offenders are immediately repatriated to the countries where they have committed the offence.

He said that system should be tough with those people who loot public money and seek safe haven abroad.

"All nations should ensure that economic offenders who abscond to other countries are immediately repatriated back to the countries where they are wanted," Naidu said in reference to fugitive economic offenders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The vice president appealed to the industry to isolate such black sheep who bring a bad name to the entire business community, and emphasised the need for ethical corporate governance in the country.

He was speaking during his interaction with South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

Stating that wealth needs to be created before it is distributed, he called for giving due respect to the wealth creators.

Entrepreneurship should be appreciated and not envied, he added.

Naidu urged the youths to take up entrepreneurship instead of being just job-seekers.

"Our youth passing out of colleges should not be mere job-seekers. They should rather become job providers. Enhanced industry-academia interface will help unleash the latent spirit of entrepreneurship among Indian youth," he said.

Observing that in this age of intense competition, future will belong to those nations which have an edge in technological evolution, Naidu stressed the need to constantly keep upgrading one's skill-sets.

"We will have to innovate and invent," he said, while appealing to the private sector to increase its spending on research and development.

He also called for earmarking Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to promote research in academic institutions.

"Our economy is reviving after the COVID-19 pandemic," he said, adding, "Experts and analysts have pointed out that our economy has begun to bounce back."

"As the world came to a grinding halt due to the pandemic, among the many lessons we learnt is that of the ambitious mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', a quest for a selfreliant India," he said.

The Union Budget 2021-22 has projected a GDP growth of nearly 11.5 per cent in the coming year. This can doubtless be considered the highest when it comes to larger economies of the world, he said.

