New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday extended greetings on Lohri, hoping that the sacred bonfires remove all hurdles from people's lives.

Lohri marks the beginning of the harvest season.

"May the sacred bonfires remove all the obstacles and negativity from our lives and usher in good health, happiness and prosperity into our lives," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

