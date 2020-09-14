Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday accused Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu of running false propaganda against the state government by funding pro TDP farmers. Yadav said that Naidu faced a massive defeat in the previous election and this time TDP will be wiped off.

"Some agencies are quoting that farmers are telling that there was no insider trading but pro farmers are funded by ex-chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for doing the agitation. The state government in its sub-committee report has clearly said that they have looked into each and every detail of Amravati land issues, where they found huge corruption wherein a large amount of land has been purchased by the TDP party leaders," Yadav who is also the part of Cabinet sub-committee to probe corruption, said in a video statement.

Also Read | BSP MP Ritesh Pandey to Marry Love of Life UK-Based Catherina, Makes Announcement on Social Media, Shares Pic.

Anil Kumar further added that "As Chandrababu Naidu has no issues left to raise, our chief minister is working on massive development for the welfare of the state. Chandrababu Naidu faced a massive defeat in the previous election and this time TDP will be wiped off."

By funding a few farmers he is trying to create an agenda but the majority of farmers are very happy with our CM's decision, Yadav said.

Also Read | Mughal Museum in Agra Renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum by UP Govt.

"Now people are aware of Chandrababu Naidu's dirty tricks and have faith in our chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)