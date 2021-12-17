New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Friday expressed displeasure on ministers being absent from the House even though papers are listed against their names, and asked the government to take note.

The Chairman made critical remarks as some of the ministers were found to be absent from the House and others presented the papers on their behalf.

Also Read | Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 7 Lakh Crore Planned by Road Transport Ministry in Next 2-3 Years.

"The ministers who are supposed to lay papers on the table of the House having given notice to the Chair should not be absent from the House. In extreme circumstances -- there would be some occasions -- if there is any problem, they must approach the Chair in advance and seek permission.

"Some of them are doing it while others think it is casual. It cannot be casual, it cannot be usual," he said, asserting he will not allow such things in the future.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Novavax 90% Effective at Preventing Coronavirus Infections.

Naidu asked the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to take note.

He said he was not objecting to others laying papers on ministers' behalf with prior notice and permission.

There have been occasions when ministers were not present in the House when their names are called for the laying certain official papers and others had to do so on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Naidu also lauded chairpersons of some of the parliamentary standing committees for their timely reports and holding regular meetings.

"Shri T G Venkatesh, Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, also Shri Jairam Ramesh and some more members, who are the chairmen of the standing committees are known for taking up a number of meetings and also giving timely reports. I appreciate them and I hope others also would follow and see to it that the standing committee meetings, for which they are chairmen are held regularly and reports are also given at the earliest," Naidu said in the house.

Congress MP Ramesh, however, added, "Sir, please tell the ministers to refer bills to standing committees."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)