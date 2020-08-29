New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday pitched for extensive use of mother tongue in various fields, including administration, to ensure its promotion.

He also felt that imparting education in mother tongue will enable children to grasp and understand the subjects better than in any other language.

Naidu was addressing a webinar on 'Our Language, Our Society and Our Culture' on the occasion of the Telugu Language Day.

The event was organised to coincide with the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy, a Telugu linguist and pioneer in promotion of the language.

Addressing the event, Naidu asserted that language and culture lay the foundation for the development of the society.

Stressing on the need to preserve and protect the Telugu language, he said that all Telugus must strive for the promotion of their language and culture.

The vice president also called for developing simple scientific terminology in Telugu language, saying it will help the common people to have a better understanding of science and technology.

Naidu noted that the glorious heritage and richness of a language can be protected and preserved only by passing it to the coming generations.

Observing that many native languages across the world were facing the risk of marginalisation in the era of globalisation, he cautioned that they would become extinct if the trend continued.

The vice president pointed out that countries like France, Germany, Russia, Japan and China were able to effectively compete with other developed nations although they accorded predominance to their native languages in all fields.

