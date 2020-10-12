New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for COVID-19, his office said.

Naidu had tested positive for coronavirus on September 29.

The 71-year-old was asymptomatic and in good health. He was under home isolation during his recovery from the infection.

"As per today's RT-PCR test conducted by AIIMS, both the vice president and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for COVID-19," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor's advice, it said.

"He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being," the statement said.

