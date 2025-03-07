New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Namami Gange Programme, launched by the Union Government in 2014, has emerged as a pioneering initiative aimed at restoring the health of the River Ganga.

This ambitious and holistic programme integrates pollution abatement, ecological restoration, capacity building, and community engagement to safeguard the river's environmental integrity and the livelihoods of millions dependent on it.

According to a press statement by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, "The implementation of projects under Namami Gange gained momentum following the establishment of a robust monitoring and financial approval mechanism."

It added, "The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has disbursed Rs 16,648.49 crore out of the available Rs 20,424.82 crore for the period 2014-15 to 2023-24, accounting for 82% of the allocated funds."

The programme's overall financial outlay of Rs 42,500 crore includes current expenditures as well as future commitments, such as annuity payments and operation and maintenance (O&M) costs for pollution abatement infrastructure over a 17-year period.

A significant feature of the initiative is the adoption of the Hybrid Annuity Model, ensuring the efficient operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants (STPs) over a 15-year period after construction.

As a result, 127 projects and 152 STPs have been completed, creating 3,446 MLD of sewage treatment capacity--a figure that surpasses the pre-2014 capacity by over 30 times.

"The Clean Ganga Fund (CGF) has played a crucial role in mobilizing financial contributions from residents, NRIs, and corporate entities. Notably, 95 pc of the contributors to CGF are individual citizens, while private and public sector companies contribute the remaining 5 pc. These funds are utilized through a rigorous sanctioning process for unique projects contributing to the National Mission for Clean Ganga," said the NMCG statement.

It added, "The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has reported notable improvements in water quality in key stretches of the Ganga. In Uttar Pradesh, the stretch from Kannauj to Varanasi improved from PRS III (BOD 10-20 mg/l) in 2015 to PRS V (BOD 3-6 mg/l) in 2022, with over 90% of the 135 operational STPs meeting compliance standards."

"Similarly, Bihar's Buxar to Bhagalpur stretch improved from PRS II (BOD 20-30 mg/l) in 2015 to PRS IV (BOD 6-10 mg/l) in 2022, with 13 out of 14 STPs now operational. In West Bengal, the Triveni to Diamond Harbour stretch improved from PRS III (BOD 10-20 mg/l) in 2018 to PRS IV (BOD 6-10 mg/l) in 2022, with 53 out of 55 STPs functioning effectively," said the statement.

The NMCG stated that cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi have witnessed remarkable transformations. Prayagraj's treatment capacity rose from 268 MLD in 2017 to 348 MLD in 2024, with river water quality improving from PRS IV to PRS V. The number of untapped drains reduced from 60 in 2017 to zero in 2024. In Varanasi, treatment capacity increased from 100 MLD to 420 MLD, with untapped drains decreasing from eight to just one partially tapped drain, and water quality improving from PRS IV to PRS V.

The ecological impact of Namami Gange is also evident in the growing population of Gangetic dolphins.

The NMCG statement said that a Wildlife Institute of India (WII) study reported an increase in the dolphin population from 3,330 (+/- 630) in 2018 to 3,936 (+/- 763) in recent surveys. Dolphins have been recorded in previously unreported river stretches, including Bithura to Rasula Ghat (Prayagraj) and, for the first time, in the Babai and Bagmati rivers in India.

The success of the Namami Gange Programme has received international acclaim. The NMCG stated that in December 2022, the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration recognized it as one of the Top 10 World Restoration Flagship Initiatives. Furthermore, the International Water Association awarded NMCG the title of 'Climate Smart Utility,' reinforcing the programme's commitment to sustainable water management.

With its multifaceted approach, efficient implementation, and global recognition, the Namami Gange Programme continues to set a benchmark in river rejuvenation and environmental sustainability, ensuring a cleaner and healthier future for the sacred River Ganga. (ANI)

