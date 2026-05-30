India News | Name of New Karnataka CLP Leader to Be Decided Today: Venugopal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday stated that the party would decide the name of the next Karantaka Chief Minister today.

"We are going to the meeting (CLP meeting). It will be done today itself," Venugopal said, when asked when the official announcement would be made.

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Former Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is expected to be elected the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka, indicated on Saturday that the oath ceremony may take place on June 3.

Asked if the oath ceremony of the new Chief Minister will take place on June 3, he said, "third, third".

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Shivakumar earlier left for the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. Visuals showed the Congress leader leaving his residence as supporters gathered in large numbers ahead of the meeting. Shivakumar touched the steps of Vidhan Soudha as he entered the building.

Siddaramaiah had stepped down as Chief Minister on May 28, stating that his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

Siddaramaiah was asked to continue as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made. (ANI)

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