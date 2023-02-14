Karnal (Haryana) [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President's Colour award to Haryana police in Karnal on Tuesday.

While addressing the event, Amit Shah remembered the Pulwama martyrs on the fourth anniversary of the cowardly attack on CRPF jawans.

Also Read | Adani Group Hires Grant Thornton for Independent Audit to Come Clean on Allegations Made in Hindenburg Report.

Shah said, "In 2019, in a cowardly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama, 40 jawans were martyred."

"The names of those 40 soldiers will always remain etched with golden letters in India's history of bravery and sacrifice. Their sacrifice has a huge contribution to the country's progress," he said.

Also Read | SpiceJet Shares Fall 4% After Supreme Court Directs Airline to Pay Rs 270 Crore to Kalanithi Maran.

On this day in 2019, at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel lost their lives after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking on terrorism, Amit Shah said, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, since 2014, India's home ministry has solved challenges of internal security. Whether is Jammu and Kashmir, North East or the leftist terrorism, these three were sore wounds that the country faced for decades."

"I can say with confidence that after the abrogation of 370, terrorism activities in Kashmir have reduced significantly and record tourists are reaching Kashmir every year," he said.

Speaking on the insurgency situation in the northeast Shah said, "Similarly, because of multiple agreements, the youth left various insurgency groups and have surrendered to start a normal life. There is peace in the northeast now." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)