India News | Namo Van: Million Trees Transform Gujarat's Morbi into Green Oasis

Morbi (Gujarat), May 25 (ANI): On the banks of the Machhu Dam in Gujarat's Morbi, a massive green transformation is underway as barren land has been turned into 'Namo Van' - touted as the state's largest Miyawaki forest developed at a single location.

The project was spearheaded by Gujarat's Minister of State for Labour, Skill Development, and Employment, Kantilal Amrutiya, who utilised nearly 1,200 bigha of land belonging to the Morbi Panjrapol Trust to plant over one million saplings within just 37 days.

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Organic manure, fertile soil and drip irrigation techniques were used to nurture the plantation, which has rapidly grown into dense green cover in less than a year.

Speaking about the initiative, Amrutiya said thousands of vehicles carrying manure and soil were brought in within three months to prepare the land before the plantation drive began.

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"In just nearly two months, around 10 lakh trees were planted here," he said.

Impressed by the large-scale afforestation effort, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 'Namo Van' during celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday and sanctioned nearly Rs 3 crore for a road connecting the forest area to the highway.

Locals say the project has transformed the landscape and created a peaceful green space for visitors. Poonam, a local resident, said the area was barren just months ago and described the initiative as "a blessing from nature itself."

"If elderly people or children want to visit, it is such a peaceful place," she said.

Another resident, Jaideepbhai, said the plantation had grown remarkably within 10 months and could develop into a dense forest in the coming years.

"People visit Gir to experience forests. In the future, they can come here as well," he said, referring to the location near the Machhu river dam.

From barren land to a thriving forest ecosystem, 'Namo Van' is emerging as a symbol of environmental conservation, public participation and sustainable development in Morbi district. (ANI)

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