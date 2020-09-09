Aurangabad, Sep 9 (PTI) As many as 408 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the tally in the region to 9,986, an official said.

With the death of four patients, the toll in the district has reached 280, while the number of recoveries rose to 6,363 after 246 patients were discharged, the official said.

Also Read | JEE Main Result 2020 Date: Here’s What Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Said on Joint Entrance Exam Results.

The district has recorded a recovery rate of 65.96 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)