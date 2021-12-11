Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) An alleged hardcore narcotics smuggler was arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Rakesh Kumar alias “Raku”, a resident of Sallian Talab, is the fourth narcotics smuggler booked under the stringent law this year.

Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police Sargun Shukla said Kumar was a habitual criminal and was arrested on several occasion in the past also in different cases of heinous nature including narcotics smuggling and attempt to murder.

“A dossier with regard to his criminal activities was prepared and submitted before district magistrate, Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib, who after careful consideration issued orders of his detention under PSA,” the officer said.

She said the police subsequently executed the warrant for his detention under PSA.

Earlier, three narcotic smugglers -- Hamraz Singh alias “Tiger” of Barrian, Akhilesh Sharma alias “Leshi” of Udhampur town and Sahil Dogra of Baryal -- were arrested under PSA during the current year.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows the detention of a person without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

