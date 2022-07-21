Meerut (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Police on Thursday attached properties worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to a narcotics smuggler in this district, officials said.

The attachment of the land, located in Macheran, owned by Haji Tasleem was done by the Lalkurti police, Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Yadav said.

He said that on December 22 last year, a case under the Gangster Act was registered against Tasleem, his wife Naseem Bano, sons Shahwaj, Shadab and others.

While Tasleem is in jail, some are out on bail while others are absconding and a probe is on against him.

It is alleged that Tasleem has been involved in narcotics smuggling for a long time and has acquired illegal properties on a large scale.

