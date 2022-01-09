Mathura (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Narcotics worth over Rs 1 crore were recovered and three people arrested in two separate cases as part of a drive against illegal trade of drugs and intoxicants in the district, officials said on Sunday.

SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said police nabbed two men, identified as Raja and Irfan, who were waiting near Pram Mandir in Vrindavan on Sunday in search of drug addicts who could buy the narcotics from them.

The nature of narcotics and its exact market value is being ascertained, the officials said, adding prima facie the seized contraband is estimated worth over Rs 1 crore.

While 250 grams of the narcotics was recovered from accused Raja, 240 grams of the contraband was recovered from Irfan, the officials said, adding both the accused are residents of Daresi Road, Mathura.

The officials did not rule out the involvement of more people in the illicit trade.

During checking of vehicles on NH2 near an ATV factory late Saturday evening, police nabbed a suspect who smuggling 251 kg of ganja in a truck, the officials said.

According to them, police had signalled the truck to stop, but the accused tried to flee the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police, however, arrested the accused, Guljar Mohammad, who originally hails from Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The market value of seized ganja is Rs 25 lakh, they added.

All the accused have been sent for judicial custody, police said.

