New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Narela, a large sub-city in the outskirts of Delhi, is all set to witness a major urban revival, with an intense overhauling of its sewage network, roads, and drainage infrastructure, an enterprise spearheaded by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Narela, which for long been off the mainstream due to its far-flung location, owing to poor connectivity, has been chosen to replicate the success story of Dwarka, a DDA official claimed.

"Recognising the immense potential of this vast urban space, the DDA, under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, has launched a comprehensive plan to upgrade roads, drainage, street lighting, and water supply. Enhanced policing and better public transport connectivity are also central to the initiative," the official said.

Located near the Haryana border, Narela was developed as Delhi's third mega sub-city under DDA's urban extension project. However, the area lagged behind other sub-cities primarily because of inadequate infrastructure and poor links with the rest of Delhi.

According to officials, a total of 115 acres of total land has been allotted for educational institutions in the area. This includes Delhi Technological University (30 acres), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (50 acres), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (22.42 acres), and Delhi Teachers University (12.69 acres).

"Another major project for Narela is the new Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro line. With a length of 26.5 km and 21 stations, this Rs 6,230 crore project is expected to dramatically improve accessibility and reduce travel time for residents," the official added.

The foundation stone for the metro was laid earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The DDA is also developing a multi-sports integrated stadium for which around 50 acres of land have been allotted.

