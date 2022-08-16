Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) The National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) in Hyderabad would help in the progress of biotech, bio-pharma and biomedical research in the country, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

The institute with its world-class infrastructure will provide services of conducting preclinical safety studies for the development of drugs, medicine and other medical products, Reddy said.

"Visited the state-of-the-art resource facility dedicated for the advancement of human and animal health - NARFBR Institute in Hyderabad established by @ICMRDELHI, @MoHFW_INDIA," he tweeted.

A total of 20 buildings have been built for biomedical research activities on small animals like rat, mouse and guinea-pig and large animals like monkey, sheep, goat, pig and horse, he said.

The institute with its exclusive large animal BSL-3 facility in the campus will help in the progress of biotech, Bio-Pharma and biomedical research in the country, he said.

