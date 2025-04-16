Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has launched several transformative initiatives to redefine women's empowerment in rural Uttar Pradesh.

Among these, the 'Nari Adalat' is emerging as a groundbreaking effort, raising awareness among women about their legal rights and bringing essential government schemes directly to their doorsteps.

Aligning with the central government's vision, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration equips rural women with the knowledge and confidence to assert their rights.

This grassroots initiative, implemented through the Women and Child Development Department, operates via groups of 7 to 11 women at the village level, said an official release.

'Nari Adalats' is a vital link between rural women and schemes such as the One Stop Center, 181 Women Helpline, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Information is effectively disseminated through these forums, empowering women to become informed and active citizens. The initiative also fosters direct interaction with the administrative system, reinforcing women's trust in institutional support, the release stated.

Launched as a pilot project in eight aspirational districts--Bahraich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Sonbhadra--the scheme ensures that women receive timely, clear, and accessible guidance on matters related to education, health, safety, and self-reliance.

The 'Nari Adalats' are not just awareness platforms; they are community courts resolving family, social, and economic issues while educating women on their rights and the legal framework that protects them.

This initiative is laying the groundwork for lasting social transformation. The courts nurture leadership and solidarity among rural women by encouraging collective dialogue and participation. More importantly, they offer a safe space where women can voice concerns, seek redressal, and take charge of their futures.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative is fast becoming a symbol of inclusive governance and social justice. Feedback from the pilot districts is being reviewed, with a roadmap in place to expand the program across all 75 districts.

The 'Nari Adalat' initiative is more than a scheme--it's a movement towards a more just, informed, and empowered rural society, truly embodying the spirit of 'Sashakt Mahila, Sashakt Samaj'. (ANI)

